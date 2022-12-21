Fire breaks out at restaurant in Delhi's South Extension, no casualty

A fire broke out at a restaurant in Delhi's South Extension on Wednesday afternoon, officials said.

According to Fire Department Authorities they received a call about a fire at the Mic Drop restaurant in South Extension Part-2 at 12.45 PM, Delhi Fire Service said.

No casualties have been reported so far.

A total of seven fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

The fire has been brought under control, sources said.

( With inputs from ANI )

