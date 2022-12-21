Fire breaks out at restaurant in Delhi's South Extension, no casualty
By ANI | Published: December 21, 2022 02:32 PM 2022-12-21T14:32:34+5:30 2022-12-21T20:05:01+5:30
A fire broke out at a restaurant in Delhi's South Extension on Wednesday afternoon, officials said. According to Fire ...
A fire broke out at a restaurant in Delhi's South Extension on Wednesday afternoon, officials said.
According to Fire Department Authorities they received a call about a fire at the Mic Drop restaurant in South Extension Part-2 at 12.45 PM, Delhi Fire Service said.
No casualties have been reported so far.
A total of seven fire tenders were rushed to the spot.
The fire has been brought under control, sources said.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app