Fire breaks out at scrap godown in Gurugram; no casualties reported

By ANI | Published: May 26, 2022 02:26 PM2022-05-26T14:26:22+5:302022-05-26T14:35:02+5:30

A fire broke out in a scrap godown in sector 17-18 of Gurugram on Thursday.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

According to a Fire Department personnel, Sudhir Singh, "Five fire tenders reached the spot and no casualties have been reported so far."

Further details are awaited.

