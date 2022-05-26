Fire breaks out at scrap godown in Gurugram; no casualties reported

A fire broke out in a scrap godown in sector 17-18 of Gurugram on Thursday.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

According to a Fire Department personnel, Sudhir Singh, "Five fire tenders reached the spot and no casualties have been reported so far."

Further details are awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

