Fire breaks out at shoe factory in Delhi's Narela
By ANI | Published: January 15, 2022 11:01 AM2022-01-15T11:01:52+5:302022-01-15T11:10:02+5:30
A fire broke out at a shoe factory at Narela on Saturday morning.
Four fire extinguisher vehicles have been rushed to the spot.
Further details are awaited.
( With inputs from ANI )
