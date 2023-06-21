Fire breaks out in a factory in Delhi

New Delhi, June 21 A fire broke out at a surgical equipment factory in Delhi's Mayapuri area on Wednesday, a fire department official said.

Delhi Fire Services (DFS) Director Atul Garg said that a call regarding the blaze was received at 6.32 a.m.

"A total 13 fire tenders rushed to the site. So far, no injuries or causality. The fire is in surgical equipment and items storage on the top floor of the three-storey building which also has a basement," said the official.

More details are awaited.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor