Fire breaks out in AC coach of Pawan Express train in Bihar

A fire broke out in an AC coach of Pawan Express train in Bihar's Madhubani. The cause of the fire is not known at the moment. According to reports, no injuries have been reported in the incident.

Earlier this month, smoke was detected in the Secunderabad-Sirpur-Kagaznagar train in Telangana due to a brake-binding fault. The staff onboard immediately released the brakes and the train continued its journey. No fire or casualty was reported due to the incident, said South Central Railways official. CPRO of South Central Railways Rakesh said that the incident occurred around 9.15 AM and the train stopped for 15 minutes at Bibinagar, as reported by news agency ANI.