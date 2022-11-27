Fire breaks out in bogie of Bangalore- Howrah express

Fire broke out in a bogie of the Bangalore - Howrah express train on Sunday. According to a ANI report, local police rushed to rescue passengers and douse the blaze. No casualties have yet been reported.

After a fire was reported in the S9 AC coach of the Howrah Express, the train was stopped at Kuppam station in the Andhra Pradesh province’s Chittoor district.After a locomotive pilot became aware of the fire and sent out an alert, the passengers exited the train. No casualties have yet been reported. Further information awaited.