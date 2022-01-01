Fire breaks out in cracker manufacturing factory in Tamil Nadu's Virudhunagar, three dead

Three people have died and several got injuries in a fire that broke out in a cracker manufacturing factory near Virudhunagar District of Tamil Nadu on Saturday, informed officials.

Fire breaks out in cracker manufacturing factory in Tamil Nadu's Virudhunagar, three dead

"Three dead and five injured in a fire incident at a cracker manufacturing factory near Virudhunagar District," said Meghanatha Reddy, District Collector.

Rescue operation is underway. Further details are awaited.

