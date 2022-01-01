Fire breaks out in cracker manufacturing factory in Tamil Nadu's Virudhunagar, three dead

Three people have died and several got injuries in a fire that broke out in a cracker manufacturing factory near Virudhunagar District of Tamil Nadu on Saturday, informed officials.

"Three dead and five injured in a fire incident at a cracker manufacturing factory near Virudhunagar District," said Meghanatha Reddy, District Collector.

Rescue operation is underway. Further details are awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

