Fire breaks out in cracker manufacturing factory in Tamil Nadu's Virudhunagar, three dead
By ANI | Published: January 1, 2022 01:56 PM2022-01-01T13:56:34+5:302022-01-01T14:05:02+5:30
Three people have died and several got injuries in a fire that broke out in a cracker manufacturing factory near Virudhunagar District of Tamil Nadu on Saturday, informed officials.
"Three dead and five injured in a fire incident at a cracker manufacturing factory near Virudhunagar District," said Meghanatha Reddy, District Collector.
Rescue operation is underway. Further details are awaited.
( With inputs from ANI )
