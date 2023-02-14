Fire breaks out in Delhi factory, no casualty reported

A fire broke out in a chair manufacturing factory in Bawana Industrial Area in the national capital during the early hours of Tuesday.

Soon after the incident, fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the fire.

"Fire broke out in a chair manufacturing factory in Bawana Industrial Area. 8 fire tenders are present on the spot. Firefighting operation is underway," an official said.

However, no injuries or casualties have been reported so far.

Further details related to the incident are awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor