Fire breaks out in godown in New Delhi's Gulabi Bagh

New Delhi [India], July 8 : A fire broke out at a godown in New Delhi's Gulabi Bagh, the officials said on Saturday morning.

According to the officials, the fire incident took place at 9:32 am near the Pratap Nagar Metro Station in the Azad Nagar locality of Gulabi Bagh in New Delhi.

As soon as the information about the fire was received, eight fire tenders were rushed to the spot of the incident, said the officials.

"Total 8 fire tenders rushed to the site," they said.

They added that no casualties or injuries have been reported in the incident so far.

Earlier on July 3, a fire broke out at the Bank of Baroda located in the Geeta Colony's Jheel area of Delhi. According to the officials, 4-5 fire tenders were there at the spot.

On July 2, two persons including an elderly woman were rescued by police and fire services after a fire broke out at a sweet shop in Delhi's Geeta Colony area. There were no reports of any casualties or injuries to anyone in the fire.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor