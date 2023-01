Fire breaks out in Gurugram packaging factory

Gurugram, Oct 15 A major fire broke out in a packaging factory located in Gurugram's Binola village on Saturday, a fire official said.

According to the official, the fire broke out at around 4 a.m.

Around 30 fire tenders have been rushed to the spot to control the blaze.

Soon after receiving information, a police team also reached the factory.

"We have also rescued six workers who were stuck inside the factory. We are putting all efforts to control the blaze," Narender Yadav, a fire officer said.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

