Fire breaks out in Gurugram packaging factory

By IANS | Published: October 15, 2022 11:57 AM 2022-10-15T11:57:04+5:30 2022-10-15T12:05:07+5:30

Gurugram, Oct 15 A major fire broke out in a packaging factory located in Gurugram's Binola village on ...

Fire breaks out in Gurugram packaging factory | Fire breaks out in Gurugram packaging factory

Fire breaks out in Gurugram packaging factory

Next

Gurugram, Oct 15 A major fire broke out in a packaging factory located in Gurugram's Binola village on Saturday, a fire official said.

According to the official, the fire broke out at around 4 a.m.

Around 30 fire tenders have been rushed to the spot to control the blaze.

Soon after receiving information, a police team also reached the factory.

"We have also rescued six workers who were stuck inside the factory. We are putting all efforts to control the blaze," Narender Yadav, a fire officer said.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags : Narender yadav Narender yadav