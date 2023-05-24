Fire breaks out in industrial unit in Raipur, one killed

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], May 24 : A 25-year-old man charred to death after a fire broke out in an industrial unit in Chhattisgarh's capital Raipur on Wednesday morning, police said.

The incident took place in a fabrication division of Royal Infraconstru Limited located at Urla under Urla police station limits, said Urla Station House Officer (SHO) Brijesh Kushwaha.

A fire broke out inside the office of the industrial unit, which deals in manufacturing iron structures that are used in the construction of bridges, and an employee was dead who has been identified as Vikas Chandrakar (25), a native of Kawardha district, said the SHO.

Soon after being informed about the incident, police and firefighters rushed to the spot and tried to control the fire, said the SHO, adding that two fire tenders were roped into the rescue exercise.

Police have launched a probe to ascertain the cause of the fire, said SHO Kushwaha.

Meanwhile, police sources said that containers of paints were kept in the office and they might have caught fire before it spread further. Further investigation into the case is underway, said Kushwaha.

