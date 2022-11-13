Fire breaks out in Mumbai hotel, no casualties

A fire broke out at a hotel in Mumbai's Chembur on Saturday.

Fire tenders were rushed to the spot on receipt of information and the flames were brought under control.

No injury was reported in the incident. However, the cause of the fire has not been ascertained so far.

Further reports awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor