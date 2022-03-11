Fire breaks out in parking space of Karnataka's Kengeri police station

A fire broke out in the parking space of the Kengeri police station earlier on Friday in Karnataka, the police informed.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) West Bengaluru, the fire incident took place at around 1:30 pm today.

"The compound wall adjoining to railway track also caught fire. Around 12 vehicles, which were involved in rioting, theft and robbery cases were damaged in the incident," the DCP noted.

The fire was doused later.

( With inputs from ANI )

