Fire breaks out in shops in Lajpat Nagar market
By IANS | Published: April 26, 2022 03:24 PM2022-04-26T15:24:06+5:302022-04-26T15:45:28+5:30
New Delhi, April 26 A fire broke out in a few shops at the Lajpat Nagar market here on Tuesday, a Fire Department official said.
No injuries or casualties were reported from the incident.
The official informed that they received a call at around 2.40 p.m. at C15, Amar Colony, Main Market after which as many as four fire tenders were immediately pressed into service.
"The fire was in 2-3 shops," the official told .
More details are awaited.
