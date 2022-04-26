Fire breaks out in shops in Lajpat Nagar market

New Delhi, April 26 A fire broke out in a few shops at the Lajpat Nagar market here on Tuesday, a Fire Department official said.

No injuries or casualties were reported from the incident.

The official informed that they received a call at around 2.40 p.m. at C15, Amar Colony, Main Market after which as many as four fire tenders were immediately pressed into service.

"The fire was in 2-3 shops," the official told .

More details are awaited.

