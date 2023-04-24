Fire breaks out near Salt Lake housing, several shanties gutted

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], April 24 : A massive fire broke out at a slum in Salt Lake, on the outskirts of Kolkata on Sunday evening.

According to officials, the fire broke out near Falguni Abasan, a residential complex, gutting several shanties nearby.

A total of 10 fire tenders were immediately pressed into service after receiving word of the fire, officials added.

The reason behind the blaze is yet to be ascertained.

Further information is awaited.

