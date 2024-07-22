Fire breaks out on ship undergoing refit at Mumbai Naval Dockyard, no casualties

Mumbai, July 22 A fire broke out on board an Indian Navy ship undergoing a refit at the Naval Dockyard in Mumbai late on Sunday evening, officials said here on Monday.

There were no casualties in the blaze, the cause of which is not known, while a probe has been ordered into the incident.

The official spokesperson said that the blaze was detected by the ship’s duty staff while carrying out routine maintenance works on board the vessel.

The ship’s fire-fighting team immediately launched an operation to control the conflagration and got reinforcements from the naval dockyard fire brigade and other units nearby.

The fire was brought under control later and there were no reports of any casualties, the extent of damage suffered by the vessel is not known, and the Indian Navy has ordered an inquiry into the incident, said the officials.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor