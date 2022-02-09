Fire damages govt office in J&K's Tangmarg

Srinagar, Feb 9 The office of sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) suffered massive damage due to fire on Wednesday in Jammu and Kashmir's Tangmarg town.

Reports said fire started in the office of the SDPO Tangmarg early Wednesday and it engulfed the two-storeyed building within minutes.

Fire tenders reached the spot to douse the flames, but the building suffered massive damage due to the conflagration.

The exact cause of the blaze is being established, police said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor