Fire Engulfs Timber House in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh (Watch Video)

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: April 28, 2024 12:01 PM2024-04-28T12:01:57+5:302024-04-28T12:05:41+5:30

A blaze has erupted in a timber house located in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, causing concerns among locals and authorities ...

Fire Engulfs Timber House in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh (Watch Video) | Fire Engulfs Timber House in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh (Watch Video)

Fire Engulfs Timber House in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh (Watch Video)

A blaze has erupted in a timber house located in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, causing concerns among locals and authorities alike. The fire has prompted immediate efforts to extinguish the flames, with firefighters rushing to the scene to contain the inferno. The incident has sparked alarm in the community, with onlookers gathering to witness the firefighting efforts and express solidarity with those affected.

Earlier, a fire broke out in a building located in Noida Sector 65 earlier today, sparking a rapid response from fire tenders. Efforts to extinguish the blaze are currently underway, with details still awaited regarding the cause and extent of the fire. Emergency services are on the scene, working tirelessly to bring the situation under control and ensure the safety of residents and property in the area. 

Open in app
Tags :Fire AccidentTimber FactoryUttar Pradesh