Fire Engulfs Two AC Coaches of Tata–Ernakulam Express Near Anakapalli, Andhra Pradesh; One Dead

A Major fire broke out in Tata–Ernakulam Express, in which two coaches of train got engulfed in fired. This incident occurred on Monday, December 29, 2025 morning near Elamanchili, Anakapalli, in morning. Following the incident loco pilot immediately halted the train, allowing passengers to be evacuated safely. However unfortunately in this incident one man got killed.

As per the reports fire broke out at AC coaches first B1 AC coach catches fire, then the flames spreads to M2 AC coach causing panic situation among the passenger. Passengers evacuated the train by pulling the emergency chain after spotting flames. Firefighters arrived and are working to extinguish the fire.

#BREAKING: A fire broke out in two coaches of the Tata–Ernakulam Express near Elamanchili, Anakapalli, early today. The loco pilot immediately halted the train, allowing passengers to be evacuated safely. Further details are awaited: Railway PRO pic.twitter.com/efjPziFeqW — IANS (@ians_india) December 29, 2025

Also Read: Yamuna Expressway Accident: Massive Fire Breaks Out After Multi-Car Crash, 11 Rescued

Earlier , fire broke out in a flat of a residential building, Pearl Orchid Apartment, Ranchi city of Jharkhand, on Friday morning, December 26. The blaze erupted due to a short circuit in a multi-storey residential complex located between Kathal Chowk and Argora Chowk.

The blaze created smoke among the residents of the apartment. However, the fire officer said that all residents were safely rescued during the operation and the fire was brought under control. Further investigation will be conducted after the cooling operation.