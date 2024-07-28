Fire Erupts on Cargo Vessel 40 Nautical Miles from Mangaluru; Udupi Administration Issues Emergency Alert

The Indian Coast Guard has brought under control the fire onboard MV Maersk Frankfurt container vessel, about 40 nautical miles from Mangaluru. The ship, MV M. Frankfurt, a Panama-flagged cargo container loaded with International Maritime Dangerous Goods (IMDG) category-4 flammable solids and liquids. Officials warn that if the ship sinks or catches fire again, it could lead to severe marine pollution. The risk of the fire reigniting, potentially causing the ship to sink and spill oil into the sea, remains. This could result in significant marine pollution affecting the sea coasts of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts.

The fire was noticed in the cargo vessel bound for Sri Lanka from Mundra port in Gujarat on July 19. The Coast Guard Karnataka and the Advanced Light Helicopter with Samudra Prahari Pollution control vessel were also pressed into service. A massive cargo ship transporting highly flammable oil and solid materials from Mundra port in Gujarat to Colombo, Sri Lanka, caught fire in the Arabian Sea between Goa and Karwar. Currently, the ship is anchored mid-sea and 33 nautical miles from Surathkal, close to Mangaluru's NMPT.

The Coast Guard has asked the Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Uttara Kannada district administrations to take precautions against a possible oil spill from the ship. The state has directed the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) authorities to take all measures to protect the coast from oil leakage or pollution. ICG deployed rescue ships and helicopters, successfully extinguishing the fire after 40 hours. There were 21 crew members on board, with one reported missing or deceased. Udupi district administration has alerted district police, CRZ, environment and port departments. Udupi Deputy Commissioner Vidyakumari K issued orders to be prepared to tackle emergencies.

Dakshina Kannada DC Mullai Muhilan MP said that there is no threat to the seashore in Mangaluru due to the MV Maersk Frankfurt fire mishap. People need not panic. The district administration, with the support of the Indian Coast Guard and the New Mangaluru Port Authority, is ready to provide all required manpower and equipment to face any disaster.