Fire in courier office in Delhi's Patparganj, one suffers burn injuries

New Delhi, Aug 24 A major fire broke out in a courier office in East Delhi's Patparganj area on Wednesday. An employee of the firm suffered burn injuries, said officials.

According to the fire services department, they got a call about the fire in an office of a courier company at 1 p.m. Initially, five fire tenders were rushed to the spot and later four more fire tenders also reached there.

"

The local police said they were also assisting the fire fighters. A case was being lodged in the incident.

