Fire tragedy: Kerala Health Minister Veena George to leave for Kuwait

Thiruvananthapuram, June 13 In the wake of the massive fire in a building in Kuwait that left many Indians dead, Kerala Health Minister, Veena George, will leave for Al-Mangaf later in the day to coordinate the repatriation of the bodies of the victims to India.

This was decided at a special Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday.

The CM Vijayan government has also decided to give a compensation of Rs 5 lakh each to the next of kin of the deceased and Rs 1 lakh to those who were injured.

As many as 13 of the 14 Keralites, who died in the deadly fire that devastated a building in Kuwait’s southern city of Al-Mangaf, have been identified.

The fire that broke out in a labour camp killed 49 employees attached to a Keralite-owned company.

The fire broke out in the building at around 4.30 A.M. on Wednesday.

According to sources in Kuwait, the toll could have been higher. Around 18 employees, who resided in the ill-fated building had a narrow escape as they had left the building around 4 A.M. for morning duty.

Newly sworn-in Union Minister of State George Kurian said that MoS Kirthi Vardhan Singh has already left for Kuwait to coordinate with the Indian Embassy to bring back the bodies of those who lost their lives. “All arrangements will be made to bring back the bodies of all Indians,” said Minister Kurian.

