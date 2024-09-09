Firecracker Ban in Delhi: Arvind Kejriwal Govt Bans Sale, Storage, production and Bursting of Crackers Till January Ahead of Diwali 2024

Ahead of the winter season and Diwali 2024, the Delhi government, on Monday, September 9, banned the production, sale and use of firecrackers in the national capital to control air pollution in the coming winter season. Environment Minister Gopal Rai said in a statement that the ban also covers online sales and delivery of firecrackers.

This year, the Diwali will be celebrated on Friday, November 1. As per Drikpanchang, the most auspicious timings are between 5:36 PM and 6:16 PM.

To strictly implement the ban, an action plan will be prepared in collaboration with the Delhi Police, the Delhi Pollution Control Committee, and the Revenue Department. "The ban on the production, storage, sale and use of firecrackers will remain in force till January 1, 2025 ," Rai said in the statement.

He said this is part of the Delhi government's winter action plan, which is based on 21 focus points to control pollution.