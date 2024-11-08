Firozabad Bus Accident: 12 Injured, 1 Killed After Four Wheeler Collides with Parked Truck on Agra-Lucknow Expressway (Watch Video)

In a tragic accident on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway, a travel bus carrying 17 passengers from Ayodhya to Mathura collided with a parked truck on Thursday. The collision resulted in the death of one passenger on the spot, while a dozen others sustained injuries and were rushed to nearby hospitals for treatment.

According to authorities, the bus was traveling at high speed when it crashed into the stationary truck, which was reportedly parked on the side of the expressway due to a mechanical failure. The impact of the crash left several passengers seriously injured, with many suffering from fractures and head injuries. Emergency responders quickly arrived at the scene, assisting in the rescue operation and transporting the injured to local hospitals. The police have launched an investigation into the cause of the accident.