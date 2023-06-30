First batch of Amarnath pilgrims received by Udhampur's district administration

Udhampur (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 30 : The first batch of Amarnath pilgrims were received by the district administration at Kali Mata Temple at Tikri in Udhampur district in Jammu and Kashmir.

Ramesh Kumar, Commandant, 137 Battalion CRPF, Udhampur said, "The Yatra has just reached Kali Mata temple in Tikri. Travel security is in progress. All the passengers and people are excited. Local people have also welcomed Amarnath pilgrims."

Earlier, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha flagged off the first batch of Amarnath Yatra pilgrims from the Jammu base camp here early Friday.

The 62-day-long Shri Amarnath Yatra will commence on 1st July and culminate on 31st August 2023.

In preparation for the Yatra, various 'langar' committees started their practice on Wednesday, three days in advance, to cater to the pilgrims.

The committees prepared sheds, cooking resources, and other raw materials on the Jammu Srinagar National Highway in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district. A total of 22 langars have been established this year at various points of the highway (NHW-44).

