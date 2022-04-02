First day of 'Chaitra Navratri', devotees offer prayers at Delhi's Jhandewalan temple

Marking the first day of Chaitra Navratri and New Year in Hindu mythology, early morning 'aarti' was performed at New Delhi's Jhandewalan temple on Saturday.

Devotees visited the temple to offer prayers and seek blessings from Goddess Durga.

People were seen standing in the queue waiting for their chance patiently to offer prayers on a holy day.

Devotees from all age groups were seen visiting the temple early in the morning to mark the first day of New Year in the Hindu faith.

Speaking to ANI, Ravindra Goyal from the Jhandewalan Temple trust welcomed the devotees back to the temple and said that they have made proper arrangements for security.

"I extend my best wishes for the new year. India has come out of the trouble of COVID-19 after two years. There is excitement among people and we are also prepared to welcome them. They can come and seek blessings. The temple has been decorated. More than 2,500 workers are handling the security management of the place. We have installed 160 CCTV cameras. A control room has been made where our people keep an eye on the events along with the police officials," Goyal said.

Chaitra Navratri or Vasant Navratri is celebrated during the spring season in India and it is considered to be an important nine-day celebration for the Hindu community.

This year, the festival will commence on April 02, 2022, and will end on April 11, 2022.

The first day of Chaitra Navratri falls during the 'Shukla Paksha' of the moon i.e., the full moon phase. The rituals performed during the nine days in order to praise Goddess Durga, vary each day. It also marks the birthday of Lord Rama, which usually falls on the ninth day during the Navratri festivity, hence it is also known as Rama Navratri.

The festival is much like Maha Navratri, dedicated to the nine different forms of Goddess Durga, collectively known as Navdurga.

( With inputs from ANI )

