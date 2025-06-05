First Image of Ram Darbar Unveiled at Ayodhya Ram Temple

The first picture of the Ram Darbar was revealed on Thursday, June 5, at the Ayodhya Ram Temple. Along with the Ram Darbar, seven other temples in Ayodhya were also consecrated today. The event was held in the presence of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who also offered prayers before the Ram Darbar and the consecration rituals on the first floor of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple.

During the consecration ceremony, the Ram Temple in Ayodhay was lit up and decorated with flowers. Thousands of devotees from across the country attended the Ram Darbar on the first floor to witness the consecration. The idols of Shri Ram, Mata Janaki, and Hanuman were installed in the Ram Darbar.

दक्षिणे लक्ष्मणो यस्य वामे तु जनकात्मजा।

पुरतो मारुतिर्यस्य तं वन्दे रघुनन्दनम्‌॥



जिसके दाहिने लक्ष्मण हैं, बाएँ जनकनंदिनी सीता हैं, और जिसके सम्मुख पवनपुत्र हनुमान हैं, मैं उन रघुकुलनंदन श्रीराम को नमस्कार करता हूँ।



On whose right stands Lakshmana, on whose left Sita ji, and… pic.twitter.com/Nbh5lnuKiY — Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra (@ShriRamTeerth) June 5, 2025

The UP government has made high-security arrangements in Ayodhya for the grand event, as thousands of devotees from India and abroad are in Ayodhya to witness the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony. SP Security Balaramachari Dubey and temple construction in-charge Gopal Rao inspected the temple's arrangements before the event.

The first consecration ceremony of the Ram Lalla idol was held at the temple complex on January 22, 2024, in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.