First Ola Electric car to be launch on Independence day

The first ola car in India is expected to launch on the occasion of Independence day on 15th August. The founder and CEO of Ola Electric company Bhavish Aggrawal will also share the company's future plan on the same day.

Bhavish on his Twitter wrote "Super excited to announce a new product this 15th August! Will also share more about our BIG future plans!! Do watch the Livestream. Sharing time and link soon." After two-wheeler now Ola Electric is planning to launch four-wheelers which would run on a battery same as scooters. it will be really exciting to see how the company comes up with the new launch.

Earlier, the company had shared the teaser of the Ola electric car, from the teaser it can be seen that the car is in red color. The car also has two U-shaped LED headlamps with an LED light bar. The car's look had impressed the people.