First palm oil processing unit begins operation in Arunachal, locals elated over job prospects

New Delhi, March 16 In a historic milestone, the country's first integrated oil palm processing unit commenced operations in Arunachal Pradesh on Saturday, under the Mission Palm Oil.

With 3F Oil Palm, one of the largest palm oil development companies launching its commercial operations, this is set to herald positive changes in the region besides setting the stage for multiple job opportunities.

Locals are a happy lot as this will generate numerous chances and possibilities for jobs and employment generation for them.

"The factory will create employment for villagers, we can work here and earn money for our livelihood," said a villager.

Another villager thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for opening opportunities for growth and employment in the region.

Notably, this is the first palm oil factory in Arunachal Pradesh and India's first palm oil factory under the National Mission on Edible Oils - Oil Palm (NMEO-OP).

It was during the Viksit Bharat-Viksit Northeast event in Arunachal Pradesh on March 9 that PM Modi inaugurated the palm oil processing unit virtually and also highlighted the government's focus on Mission Palm Oil, with special focus on the northeast to achieve 'Atmanirbharta' and also to boost farmers' income.

Notably, the NMEO-OP was launched in August 2021, aimed at escalating oil palm cultivation and also elevating palm oil production to 11.20 lakh tonnes by 2025-26.

NMEO-OP has provisioned Rs 5,870 crore exclusively for the northeastern region out of the total national budget of Rs 11,040 for the promotion of palm oil, where 90 per cent contribution will be made by the Central government.

The northeast will play a pivotal role in achieving Atmanirbharta in edible oil production, as the scope for palm oil production spans across six northeastern states -- Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Mizoram, Nagaland, and Tripura, accounting for an area of 8.4 lakh hectares, which is 38 per cent of the national potential.

As of now, more than 30 nurseries have been established in the region with a capacity of 30 lakh planting material.

Under the NMEO-OP, special assistance of Rs 1,00,000 per hectare is given to farmers for planting material, management, and to address the topographical challenges faced by the northeastern farmers.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor