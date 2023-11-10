First priority is to ensure big victory for party in Lok Sabha elections: BJP's new Karnataka President Vijayendra

Bengaluru, Nov 10 BJP's newly-appointed Karnataka President B.Y. Vijayendra on Friday said that his first priority is ensuring the party's victory in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

"The national President has given responsibility of ensuring the victory of maximum seats from Karnataka. I will work and deliver," he said.

Addressing reporters after the announcement, Vijayendra said that he is proud that he is the son of former CM B.S. Yediyurappa.

"We will work on the path shown by Yediyurappa. I have not got this opportunity because I am his son. The party seniors have identified my capabilities. I will work under their guidance," he said.

Answering a question on when the Leader of the Opposition will be appointed, Vijayendra said that the appointment would be made by the next Friday.

He maintained that former minister V. Somanna, party MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal and former CM Basavaraj Bommai would be taken along.

