"First time a Prime Minister ever visited this Church, happy moment": Delhi Archbishop on PM Modi's visit

New Delhi [India], April 9 : After PM Narendra Modi visited the Sacred Heart Cathedral church on the occasion of Easter Archbishop of Delhi Archdiocese, Rev l J Couto on Sunday said that this was the first time a Prime Minister has ever visited this church and so it was a happy moment.

Talking to , Archbishop, Rev l J Couto said, "This was the first time a Prime Minister has ever visited this Church so it was a happy moment. He lit a candle and offered prayers. We also gave him a gift. He planted a sapling also."

PM Modi offered prayers at the church and also joined the church's Prayer Mass held as part of the festival.

Earlier, Fr. Francis Swaminathan of the church added that the Prime Minister visiting the church in itself is a big message.

"We understand that the Prime Minister cares about this community, which is a big deal for us. The Prime Minister not just says "Sabka Sath Sabka Vikas", he is also moving forward with his principle. We think that we will always get his support and he will move ahead by taking all the castes together", added Swaminathan.

He further added "Easter festival has special importance in Christity, this festival is celebrated on the third day of Good Friday, which we celebrate as the resurrection of Lord Jesus when Jesus Christ sacrificed his life on Good Friday. He rose again on the third day, on Easter Sunday. On this day Prayer Mass is orgzed in the church, and a large number of followers associated with Christity reach the church to pray and remember Lord Jesus. This is a very special day in the Sai religion which we celebrate."

Swaminathan also said that Lord Jesus had sacrificed himself only to get rid of our sins so that people could come on the right path and then on the third day he was resurrected which proved that God had sent him only for us. After which the festival of Easter is celebrated and with this festival, Christity originated, if this festival was not there, then Christity would not have been there either.

He further said that they are happy that PM Modi was visiting the church on this special occasion.

