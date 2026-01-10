First Vande Bharat Sleeper Express to operate soon between Guwahati and Kolkata

Guwahati, Jan 10 Indian Railway is set to introduce the Vande Bharat Sleeper Express between Guwahati and Kolkata very soon, marking a major milestone in long-distance, overnight rail travel and further strengthening connectivity between the Northeast region and Eastern India, officials said on Saturday.

The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) Kapinjal Kishore Sharma said that the new-generation train will operate with a 16-coach rake having a total passenger capacity of 823. The composition includes 11 AC 3-Tier coaches, 4 AC 2-Tier coaches and 1 First Class AC coach, offering comfortable travel options across different passenger segments, he said.

According to the official, designed with a strong passenger-focused approach, the Vande Bharat Sleeper Express will feature ergonomically designed cushioned berths, advanced suspension systems for superior ride comfort, noise reduction technology, automatic doors with vestibules and a modern Passenger Information System.

Special provisions for Divyangjan passengers, contemporary toilets and advanced disinfection technology will further enhance hygiene, accessibility and onboard comfort, he stated.

Safety remains a defining hallmark of the Vande Bharat Sleeper Express.

The CPRO said that the train will be equipped with the Kavach automatic train protection system, emergency passenger talk-back units and a state-of-the-art driver cab with advanced controls.

Its aerodynamic exterior and refined interiors showcase the latest achievements in indigenous rail engineering and design. The introduction of this service is expected to significantly boost connectivity between Assam and West Bengal. Key beneficiary districts include Kamrup Metropolitan and Bongaigaon in Assam and Coochbehar, Jalpaiguri, Malda, Murshidabad, Purba Bardhaman, Hooghly and Howrah in West Bengal, Sharma stated.

The service will support regional mobility while promoting trade, tourism and socio-economic development. The commencement of India’s first Vande Bharat Sleeper Express Train reaffirms Indian Railways’ unwavering commitment to innovation, passenger-centric services and the vision of a modern, future-ready railway network for the nation, the NFR CPRO stated.

