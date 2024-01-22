First Visuals of Ram Lalla Idol: PM Narendra Modi Completes Pran Prathistha of Ram Mandir (Watch Video)

The first visuals of the Ram Lalla Idol at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya were unveiled on Monday, January 22, marking a significant milestone in the culmination of the long-standing aspiration to build the Ram Mandir. The unveiling of the Ram Lalla idol is a poignant moment that resonates with the local devotees in Ayodhya and millions across the nation who have eagerly awaited this historic day.

#WATCH | First visuals of the Ram Lalla idol at the Shri Ram Janmaboomi Temple in Ayodhya pic.twitter.com/E0VIhkWu4g — ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2024

Prime Minster has completed pran prathistha ceremony of Ram Mandir as he was clad in traditional attire and reached the sanctum sanctorum of the Ayodhya Ram Temple. Following this, he will go on to address a rally in the temple town. The Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony, with Prime Minister Modi at its helm, also symbolizes the fulfilment of a longstanding promise to the Indian people.

Alongside with Prime Minster Modi, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, and Governor Ananadiben Patel offered prayers to Ram Lalla aftyert the completion of the 'pran pratishtha' ceremony. Pran Pratistha is the act which transforms an idol into a deity, giving it the capacity to accept prayers and grant boons. For this, the statue has to go through various stages. Here we describe some of the prominent steps. The number of steps involved will depend on the scale of the ceremony.