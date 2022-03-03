Fitness Certificate sticker installation mandatory on vehicle: Road Ministry

The central government is taking various measures to reduce the pollution caused by vehicles. A scrap policy will also be introduced for this. Meanwhile, the central government has taken an important but drastic step towards older vehicles. Fitness Certificate Plate has been made mandatory on the glass of all private and commercial vehicles. This fitness plate is going to look like a train number. This is a sticker. This blue sticker will tell you how long your vehicle will be deemed fit. It will have a date-month-year (DD-MM-YY) format.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has issued a draft notification for the new rules. In this, giving a period of 1 month, votes have been sought from the citizens. After this, the government will implement these rules. The decision will result in the removal of 10-year-old diesel and 15-year-old petrol vehicles. The country has 51 lakh light motor vehicles older than 20 years and 34 lakh vehicles older than 15 years. The government is also planning to impose heavy fines on vehicle owners who violate the law.

According to the Ministry of Road Transport, about 1.7 million medium and heavy commercial vehicles are older than 15 years and are being operated without a valid fitness certificate. In the case of two-wheelers, the fitness certificate will be housed in an empty space such as a mudguard or a mask or apron. The Delhi and Haryana governments have already given their verdict and the rule will be strictly enforced from April 1. Older vehicles without fitness certificates will be disposed of immediately if they are found running on the road after the new rules come into force.