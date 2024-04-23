Five 'budding criminals' held for attempt to murder, extortion bid in Delhi

New Delhi, April 23 Five "budding criminals", who were inspired by the videos of infamous gangsters available on YouTube, were arrested for firing at the helper of a businessman in Najafgarh and then calling the latter demanding Rs 2 crore as "protection money’', a Delhi Police official said on Tuesday.

The accused were identified as Sunny Shah (22) a resident of Ranaji Enclave, Najafgarh; Nikhil a.k.a Chinnu (20), a resident of Madangir village in south Delhi; Lakshay Bhardwaj (22), Shiv Prakash Shukla (18), and Inderjeet (26), all residents of Chirag Delhi.

Shah was the main conspirator-cum-shooter while Nikhil made the threat call to businessman Lalit Ahuja and demanded money from him.

According to police, on April 18, a police control room (PCR) call regarding a firing was received at Najafgarh police station.

Upon investigation, it was found that two unidentified persons on a scooty had shot at Sanjay, a cleaner and helper at SDS Metal Emporium LLP in Indira Park, Najafgarh.

“Around 9:20 a.m., Sanjay had opened the godown shutter and was carrying out his usual duties when, at around 10:00 a.m., a youth wearing a helmet arrived at the main gate. The youth opened the smaller entrance gate and, without warning, fired at Sanjay with the apparent intent to kill,” said a senior police official.

Fortunately, the bullet missed him, grazing his hand and striking the wall behind him. Upon Sanjay's outcry, the assailant fled on a scooter with his accomplice.

Meanwhile, Lalit received a call from someone claiming to represent a notorious gangster. The caller demanded a ransom of Rs 2 crore, threatening severe consequences if the money was not paid.

“On April 19, on the basis of CCTV footage and technical surveillance, the main sharpshooter namely Sanni Shah and two conspirators namely Lakshy Bhardwaj, Nikhil and their associates namely Shiv Parkash Shukla and Inderjeet, who provided the stolen scooty and mobile SIMs were apprehended,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Ankit Singh.

On interrogation, it was revealed that the accused were budding criminals who were inspired by the videos of infamous gangsters, available on YouTube.

"Accordingly, they hatched a plan to extort money from businessmen. Shah, who was doing work as an electrician at the site, on which the incident happened, informed his associates that he is aware of a businessman, who could give money easily," said the DCP.

To extort the money, Shah planned with his friends Nikhil, Lakshy and Himanshu. "As per the plan, they arranged a SIM of a stolen mobile phone and also a stolen a scooty. Weapon was arranged by one Sunni," said the DCP.

