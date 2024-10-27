Five Dead in Horrific Car Accident in Mandi As Vehicle Plunges Into Gorge After Wedding Celebration

A devastating accident claimed the lives of five individuals on Saturday night as their vehicle plunged into a gorge in Chauharghati's Vardhan area. The group was returning from a wedding ceremony when the tragic incident occurred.

Among the deceased was a 16-year-old, while the others were aged between 25 and 30 years. Local authorities have confirmed that the police have sent the bodies for post-mortem examinations to determine the exact cause of death.

The accident has left the community in shock, mourning the loss of young lives. As investigations are underway, officials are urging drivers to exercise caution, especially on treacherous roads.