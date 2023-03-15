Five die due to suffocation at brick kiln in Chhattisgarh's Mahasamund

Mahasamund (Chhattisgarh) [India], March 15 : Five people have died due to suffocation at a brick kiln in Mahasamund district of Chattisgarh, the police said on Wednesday.

Local police have confirmed the incident.

More details on the same are awaited.

Earlier in January this year, three persons, including two women, were killed after a pile of coal ashes caved in while they were searching for coal, in Silatara locality in the state capital Raipur.

Two others, including a minor, were also injured in the incident that took place on January 31.

The deceased were identified as Mohar Bai Manhare (50), Pancho Gahare (32) and Puneet Kumar Manhare (22), residents of Sakra village in Silatara locality, Raipur.

Officials had said that the locals living in Sakra village used to extract coal from the debris of coal ash of a company situated in the area.

They would collect the coal from it and use it to light Sigdi (a kind of stove). The place from where they extracted coal had become like a tunnel, caved in all of a sudden, burying those present there.

On getting the information about the incident, the police rushed to the spot and rescued others.

