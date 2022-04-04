Five gangsters of Lawrence Bishnoi-Kala Jathedi gang held for shooting businessman

New Delhi, April 4 The Special Cell of Delhi Police has arrested five gangsters of Lawrence Bishnoi-Kala Jathedi gang, who recently opened fire at a businessman for extortion, an official said on Monday.

The accused, identified as Sunil Kumar Meghwal (23), Deepak Kashyap (25), Deepak (26), Krishan Gopal Kashyap (22) and Chanderbhan Nayak (22), were arrested from Hanumangarh in Rajasthan.

Furnishing the details, DCP P.S. Kushwah said the accused persons were wanted by Delhi Police in the shootout incident of March 30 for extortion of Rs 1 crore from a real estate businessman office in Uttam Nagar.

"They shot the businessman inside his office for extortion, causing gunshot injuries to him in both legs. He is still admitted to the hospital," Kushwah said.

On April 2, an information was received that jailed gangsters Kala Jathedi-Lawrence Bishnoi had hired sharpshooters from Delhi, Haryana and Rajasthan to extort of Rs 1 crore from the businessman.

On Sunday, the police conducted raids in Sri Ganganagar (Rajasthan) and apprehended one of the five accused persons, Sunil Kumar Meghwal.

Based on his inputs, raids were conducted in Hanumangarh and four more shooters of the gang were arrested.

