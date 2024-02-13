Five IPS officers transferred in UP

Lucknow, Feb 13 The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday transferred five IPS officers.

Along with this, instructions have been given to all the officers to immediately assume their charge and responsibilities.

According to the order, Kanpur Nagar Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Nilabja Chaudhary has been transferred as Inspector General of Police PAC Headquarters in Lucknow.

In his place, Vipin Kumar Mishra has been appointed Additional Police Commissioner of Kanpur City. Till now, he was holding the post of Deputy Inspector General of Police of Varanasi PAC Sector.

Apart from these, 2004 batch officer Chandra Prakash has been transferred to the Directorate of Inspector General of Police Training in Lucknow. Till now he was holding the post of Inspector General of Police, Information.

IPS Sureshwar will take charge as Inspector General of Police in Lucknow in his place.

IPS Kamlesh Kumar Dixit has been transferred from Kanpur Commander 37th Corps to Lucknow. He will take over as Deputy Commissioner of Police in the Police Commissionerate here.

