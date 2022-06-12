Five killed, 50 fell ill due to heat and humidity at religious festival in West Bengal

In a shocking incident, at least five devotees, including a woman, succumbed to extreme heat and several others fell ill while attending a religious gathering at Panihati in North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal on Sunday.The devotees gathered to participate in the 500-year-old Danda Mahotsav at the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) temple at Panihati in the morning. The annual festival marks the arrival of Shri Chaitanyadev from Puri on the way to his abode at Nabadwip.

According to an IANS report, the people were participating in the festival with high enthusiasm. But due to the extreme heat and humidity, five people died and around 50 fell severely ill, it said.The sick devotees have been admitted to hospitals. The conditions of some of them are reportedly critical.After the deaths of devotees were reported, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed condolences to the families of the deceased.“Distressed to know of 3 old devotees' death due to heat and humidity in Danda Mahotsav at ISKCON temple at Panihati. CP and DM have rushed, all help being provided. My condolences to the bereaved families, solidarity to devotees,” Banerjee tweeted.