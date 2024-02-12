Five Killed in Bus-Car Collision on Yamuna Expressway in UP

Tragedy struck on Monday morning as a car collided with a private Volvo bus on the Yamuna Expressway in Mathura, resulting in a devastating fire that claimed the lives of five individuals.

According to ANI, the collision occurred when the bus, experiencing a tyre puncture, lost control on the road. The speeding car collided with the bus, igniting both vehicles. While occupants of the bus, including the driver, managed to escape, those in the car were unable to evacuate, leading to the tragic loss of all five individuals inside.

"Five people have died in the road accident that took place on the Yamuna Expressway. The incident took place when a bus en route to Noida from Agra hit a divider, lost control, and collided with a car," Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Shailesh Pandey told ANI.

Despite efforts from fire dousing teams, the rescue came too late to save the victims from succumbing to their burn injuries. The deceased have been identified, adding to the somber aftermath of the incident. This unfortunate event follows recent accidents on the Yamuna Expressway, including a collision between two buses near Mathura, where dense fog is cited as a contributing factor, resulting in numerous injuries.