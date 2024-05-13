Madhya Pradesh: Five Killed, Including Two Army Jawans in Road Accident Rajgarh District
Bhopal, May 13: At least five persons, including two Army jawans, were killed in an accident in Madhya Pradesh's Rajgarh district on Monday. Several others were injured and have been rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.
The incident occurred when the tyre of an Army truck burst, after which the vehicle hit a passenger bus on the National Highway (NH-46) in Rajgarh district.
Eyewitness called the police immediately and a rescue operation was carried out.Heavy police personnel were deployed and traffic on NH-46 was halted for several hours. Details are awaited.
