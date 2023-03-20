Five men in UP get 7-yr jail term for cruelty to animals

Shamli (Uttar Pradesh), March 20 A local court in Shamli district has sentenced five men to seven years of rigorous imprisonment for cruelty towards animals.

The court has also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 against each of them.

The accused men Mohd Sajid, Tabish, Javed, Shuaib, and Kamil were caught with a truck filled with 18 cows in which three calves were found dead after being crushed by others.

The accused were also booked for 'attempt to murder' after they allegedly tried to run over police personnel with a vehicle.

However, the charges were set aside by the court due to a lack of evidence.

District government advocate Sanjay Chouhan said, "The case dates back to January 22, 2016, in Kairana city of Shamli district. They were booked under the Animal Protection Act and for 'attempt to murder'. This case was under consideration in the additional district judge (ADJ) court of Shamli."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor