Five Naxals Killed in Encounter with Security Forces in Chhattisgarh

NARAYANPUR, Chhattisgarh (November 16, 2024): A major encounter broke out between security forces and Naxals in the Abujhmad area of Narayanpur district, a Naxal-affected region in Chhattisgarh. Reports indicate that five Naxals were killed in the clash, which is still ongoing, with occasional firing between the two sides.

Following the encounter, security forces launched a search operation in the area, recovering an automatic rifle. There are also reports of several Naxals being injured. Two police personnel were reportedly injured in the exchange of fire, and rescue operations are underway to evacuate them from the site.

The encounter began at around 8 a.m. on Saturday when a joint team of the District Reserve Guard (DRG), Special Task Force (STF), and Border Security Force (BSF) launched a search operation in the north Abujhmad area. The operation was based on intelligence received about the presence of Naxals in the region.

This operation is part of a larger mission to capture Abhay, a central committee member of the Naxal group, and involves coordination between security forces from Kanker and Narayanpur districts in Chhattisgarh and C-60 commando from Maharashtra.