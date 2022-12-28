Five of a family charred to death

Mau, Dec 28 Five members of a family, including a woman and three minors, died in a house fire in Uttar Pradesh's Mau district.

Fire tenders were rushed to the house located in Shahpur village under Kopaganj police circle to douse the flames.

The bodies have been sent to a hospital for post-mortem.

The exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

District Magistrate Arun Kumar said that as per initial report the fire began from a stove.

"An assistance of Rs 4 lakhs will be given per person," he added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor