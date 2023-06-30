Five of family held for killing woman who had eloped in UP

Muzaffarnagar (UP), June 30 Five members of a family have been arrested in connection with the murder of a young woman who was allegedly shot dead by her three brothers, sisters-in-law and cousins on the road, police said on Friday.

In what appears to be a case of honour killing, the woman had eloped with a man two years ago and married him.

She had returned to her village where the enraged family members, including brothers, shot her dead on the road.

Deputy superintendent of police Vinay Kumar Gautam said, “Five of the accused were arrested on Thursday and raids are being conducted to nab the others.”

Saqib Khan, victim's brother-in-law, said, “Farhana was shot in the head and then attacked with sharp objects.” He added, "They (accused) surrounded her on the street. We have no enmity with them, but they were not happy with her as she got married against their wishes.”

The arrested accused include the victim’s brother Farman Alvi and sister-in-laws Tabassum, Salma, Sania, and Sonia.

Based on a complaint filed by the victim's husband, Shahid Alvi (25), police registered a case against 13 members of her family under various sections of IPC, including 302 (murder).

The other accused who are absconding are her other brothers, Nauman Alvi and Shadab Ali, sister-in-law Bhuri and cousin brothers Salman Alvi, Dhara Alvi, Nushad Alvi, Laiq Alvi, and Farman Alvi.

According to police, Farhana (22) had eloped with Shahid, a resident of the same village, on August 6, 2021, and married him.

The couple was living at an undisclosed location.

--IANS

