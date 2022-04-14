Five persons killed in Udaipur Road accident

Five persons were killed and 13 got injured in a road accident at Udaipur on Wednesday.

According to the police, a family comprising people from different age groups was returning after attending a family function at some nearby place.

"The family was returning from Kaliwas when they met with the accident," said Manoj Kumar, Superintendent of Police, Udaipur.

All the injured persons have been taken to the nearby hospital for treatment.

The Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot took to Twitter to pay condolences to the kins of the deceased.

"The death of five people in the accident on Udaipur-Jhadol road in Udaipur is very saddening," the CM tweeted.

"My deepest condolences to the bereaved family, may God give them strength in this difficult time and may the soul of the departed rest in peace. Wishing a speedy recovery to the injured in the accident," he added.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

( With inputs from ANI )

