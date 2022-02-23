Five-year-old robbed in Delhi, accused held

New Delhi, Feb 23 At least three people, including a minor, were held for robbing a 5-year-old child of a mobile phone, a Delhi Police official said on Wednesday.

The accused were identified as Mukesh alias Pachu, Lalit and a minor boy.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, North, Sagar Singh Kalsi, said that a man lodged a complaint on Sunday that two unidentified men snatched a cell phone from his 5-year-old son while he was playing games on it.

The police registered an FIR under various sections including theft, and assault or criminal force in attempt to commit theft of property at Burari police station and launched an investigation.

A police team conducted technical investigation, checked footage from several CCTV cameras installed in the vicinity of the place of incident and the possible routes taken by the culprits.

"Within six hours of investigation, the team was able to zero down the location of the 17-year-old accused who was then apprehended from Burari area," the DCP said.

On the basis of information provided by the minor, the other two accused were also nabbed, and the stolen phone recovered.

During interrogation, it was revealed that the accused are drug addicts and committed crimes to fund their habit.

