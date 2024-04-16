Flash Flood Rescue: Four Saved As Heavy Rains Disrupt in Jammu and Kashmir (Watch)

In the wake of heavy rainfall battering Mendhar, Jammu and Kashmir, four individuals were saved from a flash flood, which ensued as the city grappled with disrupted routines due to the relentless downpour.

On Monday, Kishtwar district and its adjacent areas experienced rainfall. The Srinagar Meteorological Centre had predicted "light to moderate rain (with light snowfall expected over higher elevations) accompanied by thunder in various parts of the Kashmir Division" for Monday evening. Additionally, the weather department forecasted rainfall in numerous areas across the Jammu division over the ensuing 4-6 hours.