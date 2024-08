Flash Floods: IMD Issues High Alert for Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, and Other Areas for Next 24 Hours

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a high flash flood risk alert for several watersheds and neighborhoods within specific meteorological sub-divisions. The warning is in effect for the next 24 hours, with the potential for severe flooding in these areas. Residents are advised to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions.

The affected areas include:

East Rajasthan: Banswara, Dausa, Dungarpur, Karauli, Pratapgarh, and Udaipur districts.

West Madhya Pradesh: Agar-Malwa, Alirajpur, Barwani, Dhar, Indore, Jhabua, Mandsaur, Ratlam, and Ujjain districts.

Gujarat Region: Dadar & Nagar Haveli, Daman, Ahmadabad, Anand, Aravalli, Banaskantha, Bharuch, Chhota Udepur, Dahod, Dangs, Gandhinagar, Khera, Mahesana, Mahisagar, Narmada, Navsari, Panchmahal, Patan, Sabar Kantha, Surat, Tapi, Vadodara, and Valsad districts.

Saurashtra & Kutch: Amreli, Bhavnagar, Botad, Devbhoomi Dwarka, Diu, Gir Somnath, Jamnagar, Junagarh, Porbandar, Rajkot, Surendranagar, Morbi, and Kachchh districts.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) announced on Monday that a depression over northwest Madhya Pradesh and adjoining east Rajasthan has intensified into a deep depression. As a result, heavy to extremely heavy rainfall is expected in parts of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Goa, and Maharashtra over the next two to three days.